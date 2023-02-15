JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Maithan Alloys standalone net profit declines 82.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.80% to Rs 683.86 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 82.15% to Rs 54.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 305.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.80% to Rs 683.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 974.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales683.86974.20 -30 OPM %2.9041.00 -PBDT72.18403.60 -82 PBT68.55399.77 -83 NP54.55305.52 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU