Maithan Alloys standalone net profit declines 82.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.80% to Rs 683.86 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys declined 82.15% to Rs 54.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 305.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.80% to Rs 683.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 974.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales683.86974.20 -30 OPM %2.9041.00 -PBDT72.18403.60 -82 PBT68.55399.77 -83 NP54.55305.52 -82
