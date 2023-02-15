Maithan Alloys standalone net profit declines 82.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.80% to Rs 683.86 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 82.15% to Rs 54.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 305.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.80% to Rs 683.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 974.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.683.86974.202.9041.0072.18403.6068.55399.7754.55305.52

