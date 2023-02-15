Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 9.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Jagan Lamps rose 9.21% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.4712.9010.188.531.461.381.121.070.830.76

