Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 9.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 12.47 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps rose 9.21% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.4712.90 -3 OPM %10.188.53 -PBDT1.461.38 6 PBT1.121.07 5 NP0.830.76 9
