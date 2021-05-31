Srinagar-Leh Transmission System designated as ISTS and transferred to Power Grid

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that Ministry of Power, Government of India has transferred 220 kV Srinagar-Drass-Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System to the company.

The project was executed by POWERGRID on consultancy basis under PMRP Scheme.

Subsequent to reorganisation of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into UTs of J&K and Ladakh, the 220 kV Srinagar-Leh Transmission System has been re-designated as Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and transferred to POWERGRID from the date of formation of the two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

