Vivo Bio Tech allots 2.10 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Vivo Bio Tech has allotted 2,10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at an issue price of Rs.45/-(premium of Rs.35/- each) on conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis to the promoter group on receipt of the balance application money of Rs.70,87,500 /- (being the 75% of the issue price).

Post allotment of the above shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 14,20,45,200.

