Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 224.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 808.71 crore

Net profit of Maithon Power rose 224.55% to Rs 103.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 808.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 671.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.808.71671.3525.5519.81180.63104.21112.4036.62103.3731.85

