Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 224.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 808.71 croreNet profit of Maithon Power rose 224.55% to Rs 103.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 808.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 671.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales808.71671.35 20 OPM %25.5519.81 -PBDT180.63104.21 73 PBT112.4036.62 207 NP103.3731.85 225
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
