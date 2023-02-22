Emami Frank Ross standalone net profit rises 222.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 140.50 crore

Net profit of Emami Frank Ross rose 222.89% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 140.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

