Brigade Properties Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.80% to Rs 39.65 crore

Net Loss of Brigade Properties Pvt reported to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 33.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.80% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.6522.3078.1179.96-7.69-19.71-30.41-46.87-22.84-33.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)