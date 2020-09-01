Maitri Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.93% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Maitri Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.93% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.911.4915.38-8.720.170.020.1600.110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)