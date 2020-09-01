Maitri Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.93% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of Maitri Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.93% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.911.49 -39 OPM %15.38-8.72 -PBDT0.170.02 750 PBT0.160 0 NP0.110 0
