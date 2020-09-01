JUST IN
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.12 0 OPM %-16.6725.00 -PBDT0.170.09 89 PBT0.170.08 113 NP0.150.06 150

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:21 IST

