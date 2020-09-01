VLS Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.75 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 6.24 croreNet profit of VLS Finance reported to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs -1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.24-1.56 LP OPM %69.23257.05 -PBDT4.32-4.03 LP PBT4.10-4.31 LP NP11.75-1.85 LP
