Board of Gateway Distriparks approves proposal for restructuring of group entities

At meeting held on 03 September 2020

The Board of Gateway Distriparks at its meeting held on 03 September 2020 approved to explore various structures for streamlining the businesses currently being carried out by different group entities of the Company including Gateway Rail Freight, Gateway East India and evaluation of options for undertaking internal group restructuring (Proposed Restructuring) as may be permitted under applicable laws, including but not limited to mergers, reverse merger, demerger or any other form of business restructuring which is beneficial to the Company and all stakeholders involved. Any proposal for Proposed Restructuring shall be subject to such corporate / regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)