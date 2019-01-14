Major ports traffic rises 3.8% in April-December 2018

-
Ports traffic rises to 518.6 million tonnes in April to December 2018The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 3.8% and together handled 518.6 million tonnes of cargo during the period April to December, 2018 as against 499.7 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year.
For the period from April- December 2018, Nine Ports Kolkata (incl. Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.
The highest growth was registered by Kamarajar Port (18.38%), followed by Cochin (8.92%), Kolkata [inc. Haldia] (8.74%) Paradip (8.11%) and JNPT (7.39%).
Kamarajar Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of container (41.20%), other misc cargo (46.66%), POL (9.53%) thermal & steam coal (8.75%) and other liquids (7.5%).
In Kolkata Port, overall growth was 8.74%. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) registered traffic growth of 0.42%, while Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) registered a growth of 12.42%.
During the period April to December 2018, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 84.91 million tonnes (16.37% share), followed by Paradip with 80.43 million tonnes (15.51% share), JNPT with 52.53 million tonnes (10.13% share), Visakhapatnam with 49.28 million tonnes (9.5% share) and Kolkata (inc. Haldia) with 45.82 million tonnes (8.83% share). Together, these ports handled around 60% of Major Port Traffic.
Commodity-wise percentage share of POL was maximum i.e. 33.20%, followed by container (20.8%), thermal & steam coal (15.09%), other misc cargo (10.48%), coking & other coal (8.27%), iron ore & pellets (5.75%), other liquid (4.23%), finished fertilizer (1.23%) and FRM (0.94%).
