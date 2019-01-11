Industrial production growth slips 0.5% in November 2018

10 out of 23 industry groups in the sector shows positive growth

India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) moderated sharply to mere 0.5% in November 2018, compared with 8.4% growth recorded in October 2018. The industrial production growth for October 2018 has been revised upwards from 8.1% increase reported provisionally.

The output of sector declined 0.4%, while the generation growth moderated to 5.1%% in November 2018. Further, the output growth also eased to 2.7% in November 2018.

As per the use-based classification, primary goods output improved at slower pace of 3.2% in November 2018 over a year ago, while the output of infrastructure/ construction goods rose 5.0% in November 2018. The output of consumer durables declined 0.9%, while that of consumer non-durable durables also fell 0.6% in November 2018. The output of capital goods also declined 3.4%, while that of intermediate goods dipped 4.5% in November 2018.

In terms of industries, 10 out of the 23 industry groups in the sector have shown positive growth during the month of November 2018 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The industry group manufacture of wearing apparel has shown the highest positive growth of 22.1% followed by 7.6% in manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials and 7.4% in manufacture of other

On the other hand, the industry group manufacture of fabricated metal products, except and equipment has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 13.4% followed by (-) 9.6% in manufacture of and (-) 7.3 in other manufacturing.

The cumulative industrial production increased 5.0% in April-November FY2019 compared with 3.2% growth in April-November FY2018. The growth has improved to 5.0% in April-November FY2019 from 3.0% growth in the corresponding period last year. The generation output growth also improved to 6.6%, while output growth accelerated to 3.7% in April-November FY2019.

