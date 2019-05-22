Makers Laboratories standalone net profit declines 2.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 41.04% to Rs 7.96 crore

Net profit of declined 2.47% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.04% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.93% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.66% to Rs 46.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

