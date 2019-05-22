Makers Laboratories standalone net profit declines 2.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 41.04% to Rs 7.96 croreNet profit of Makers Laboratories declined 2.47% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.04% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.93% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.66% to Rs 46.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.9613.50 -41 46.6355.95 -17 OPM %6.167.41 -4.727.88 - PBDT1.431.35 6 4.525.81 -22 PBT1.040.95 9 3.024.24 -29 NP0.790.81 -2 2.453.06 -20
