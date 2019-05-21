Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 179.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 54.87% to Rs 286.06 crore

Net profit of rose 179.11% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.87% to Rs 286.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 184.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 149.22% to Rs 66.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.56% to Rs 1004.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 606.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

286.06184.711004.53606.7511.8311.0912.5911.7033.4018.96120.2162.0923.2512.8590.4237.5918.846.7566.8426.82

