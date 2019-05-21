Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 179.11% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.87% to Rs 286.06 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 179.11% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.87% to Rs 286.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 184.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 149.22% to Rs 66.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.56% to Rs 1004.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 606.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales286.06184.71 55 1004.53606.75 66 OPM %11.8311.09 -12.5911.70 - PBDT33.4018.96 76 120.2162.09 94 PBT23.2512.85 81 90.4237.59 141 NP18.846.75 179 66.8426.82 149
