Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 80.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 2.85 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 80.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.82% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.853.42 -17 11.5311.48 0 OPM %-49.47-8.19 --29.58-25.17 - PBDT0.292.43 -88 2.196.76 -68 PBT0.192.32 -92 1.786.37 -72 NP0.462.32 -80 2.056.37 -68
