Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 80.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 2.85 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 80.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.82% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.853.4211.5311.48-49.47-8.19-29.58-25.170.292.432.196.760.192.321.786.370.462.322.056.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)