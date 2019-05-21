Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 6.60% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhanuka Agritech Q4 profit falls 7 pc
Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 48.93% in the December 2018 quarter
Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 48.93% in the December 2018 quarter
Need to ensure farmers get quality crop protection products: Dhanuka Agritech
Volumes jump at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 192.72 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 6.60% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 192.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.78% to Rs 112.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 1005.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 962.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales192.72185.10 4 1005.84962.63 4 OPM %17.1416.99 -14.5217.25 - PBDT39.1538.09 3 166.30181.21 -8 PBT36.1034.49 5 153.96167.01 -8 NP26.7528.64 -7 112.58126.18 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU