Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 6.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 192.72 crore

Net profit of declined 6.60% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 192.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.78% to Rs 112.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 1005.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 962.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

192.72185.101005.84962.6317.1416.9914.5217.2539.1538.09166.30181.2136.1034.49153.96167.0126.7528.64112.58126.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)