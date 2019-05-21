Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 8892.30 croreNet profit of Tech Mahindra declined 8.47% to Rs 1126.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1230.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 8892.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8054.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.27% to Rs 4288.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3786.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 34742.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30772.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8892.308054.50 10 34742.1030772.90 13 OPM %18.1217.53 -18.0515.30 - PBDT1750.501810.40 -3 6672.405963.80 12 PBT1480.101511.80 -2 5543.204878.80 14 NP1126.601230.80 -8 4288.803786.20 13
