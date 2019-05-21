Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 8892.30 crore

Net profit of declined 8.47% to Rs 1126.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1230.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 8892.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8054.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.27% to Rs 4288.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3786.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 34742.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30772.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

