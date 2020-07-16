Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Martin Burn declined 52.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.62% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.080.300.640.53-975.00-1046.67-412.50-833.960.471.032.392.080.410.972.141.870.360.751.721.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)