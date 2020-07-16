Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 73.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Martin Burn declined 52.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.62% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.30 -73 0.640.53 21 OPM %-975.00-1046.67 --412.50-833.96 - PBDT0.471.03 -54 2.392.08 15 PBT0.410.97 -58 2.141.87 14 NP0.360.75 -52 1.721.45 19
