KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of KEN Financial Services rose 5.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 502.06% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 522.73% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 737.91% to Rs 17.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

