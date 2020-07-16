KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 502.06% to Rs 11.68 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services rose 5.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 502.06% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 522.73% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 737.91% to Rs 17.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.681.94 502 17.682.11 738 OPM %7.1122.16 -12.1613.74 - PBDT0.560.43 30 1.880.29 548 PBT0.560.43 30 1.880.29 548 NP0.380.36 6 1.370.22 523
