Oilmeals Export Tanks 15% On Year In Q1 FY21
Roxy Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 492.31% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Roxy Exports reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 492.31% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1706.25% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.770.13 492 2.890.16 1706 OPM %46.757.69 -13.15-37.50 - PBDT0.360.01 3500 0.380.03 1167 PBT0.350.01 3400 0.370.03 1133 NP0.26-0.01 LP 0.280.01 2700

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 08:07 IST

