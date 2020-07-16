Minda Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 299.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 697.93 crore

Net loss of Minda Corporation reported to Rs 299.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 697.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 771.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 199.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 169.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 2813.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3091.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

697.93771.392813.083091.975.5210.658.889.4639.0082.21256.76306.798.8558.09138.88218.51-299.7741.92-199.81169.22

