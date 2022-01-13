Manappuram board to mull NCD issue on Jan 17

Manappuram Finance said that a meeting of the financial resources and management committee of the board will be held on Monday, 17 January 2022, to consider and approve the issuance of secured, rated redeemable non-convertible debentures.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs. It has 4637 branches (includes branches of subsidiary companies) across 28 states/UTs with assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 272.24 billion.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit skid fell 8.8% to Rs 369.88 crore on 1.5% decline in total income to Rs 1,554.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were down 1.15% at Rs 168.35.

