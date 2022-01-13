Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 577.28 points or 2.94% at 20230.13 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.1%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.95%),Coal India Ltd (up 3.2%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.72%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.55%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.29%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.96%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.84%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.62%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.42 or 0.19% at 61265.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.1 points or 0.23% at 18254.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.22 points or 0.38% at 30761.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.59 points or 0.24% at 9172.67.

On BSE,1675 shares were trading in green, 1292 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

