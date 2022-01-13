Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 35.51 points or 0.94% at 3807.77 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.71%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.83%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.51%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.24%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.14%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.27%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.58%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.48%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.42 or 0.19% at 61265.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.1 points or 0.23% at 18254.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.22 points or 0.38% at 30761.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.59 points or 0.24% at 9172.67.

On BSE,1675 shares were trading in green, 1292 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)