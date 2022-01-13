Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 64.1 points or 1.1% at 5902.5 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 9.19%), JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (up 7.81%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 5.9%),Best Agrolife Ltd (up 5.54%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 5.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd (up 4.99%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 4.44%), Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 4.2%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.1%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.95%).

On the other hand, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd (down 2.21%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (down 2.17%), and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 2%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.42 or 0.19% at 61265.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.1 points or 0.23% at 18254.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.22 points or 0.38% at 30761.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.59 points or 0.24% at 9172.67.

On BSE,1675 shares were trading in green, 1292 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

