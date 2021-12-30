Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance acquires 2.72% stake in Asirvad Micro Finance
Manappuram Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr
Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising options in September
Manappuram Finance gains on value buying
Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.59% in the June 2021 quarter
-
On private placement basisManappuram Finance announced that the Board of Directors of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 30 December 2021 has approved the allotment of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs.10,00,000 each for an amount of Rs.250 crore on private placement basis to be Listed on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU