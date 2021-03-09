Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 3.04%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 9.1% over last one month compared to 11.23% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.31% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 3.04% today to trade at Rs 452.8. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.55% to quote at 16260.66. The index is up 11.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd decreased 1.26% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 40.14 % over last one year compared to the 42.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 9.1% over last one month compared to 11.23% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80.37 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 482.4 on 02 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 24 Mar 2020.

