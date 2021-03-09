Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 339.72 points or 1.04% at 33067.02 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.13%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 2.81%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.38%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.29%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.89%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.87%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.74%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.68%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.61%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 344.74 or 0.68% at 50785.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.7 points or 0.79% at 15073.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.11 points or 0.51% at 21174.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.27 points or 0.62% at 6999.4.

On BSE,1516 shares were trading in green, 601 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

