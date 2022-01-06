Manappuram Finance plans to raise funds via debt offering

The South India-based gold NBFC said its board may consider raising funds through debt securities in January 2022.

Manappuram Finance said it is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuing various debt securities in onshore/offshore securities market by public issue, on private placement basis or through issuing commercial papers.

Based on the prevailing market conditions, the company's board may consider and approve issuances of debt securities during the month of January 2022. The proposal is subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the board/respective committee may deem fit.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit skid fell 8.8% to Rs 369.88 crore on 1.5% decline in total income to Rs 1,554.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs. It has 4637 branches (includes branches of subsidiary companies) across 28 states/UTs with assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 272.24 billion.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were down 0.72% at Rs 165.60.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)