TVS Motor Company Ltd up for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 642.8, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 17696.65. The Sensex is at 59441.29, down 1.3%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has slipped around 3.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11256.85, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

