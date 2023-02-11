Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 429.20 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement declined 96.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 429.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.429.20380.374.9812.2121.5537.313.1021.280.5314.09

