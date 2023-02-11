Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 429.20 croreNet profit of Mangalam Cement declined 96.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 429.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales429.20380.37 13 OPM %4.9812.21 -PBDT21.5537.31 -42 PBT3.1021.28 -85 NP0.5314.09 -96
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
