Ashoka Buildcon reports turnaround Q3 numbers
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 429.20 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement declined 96.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 429.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales429.20380.37 13 OPM %4.9812.21 -PBDT21.5537.31 -42 PBT3.1021.28 -85 NP0.5314.09 -96

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:06 IST

