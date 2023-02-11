JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 9.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 223.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 374.59% to Rs 11.58 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries rose 223.00% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 374.59% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.582.44 375 OPM %35.9240.16 -PBDT4.281.98 116 PBT4.201.89 122 NP3.231.00 223

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU