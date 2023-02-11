Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 223.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 374.59% to Rs 11.58 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries rose 223.00% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 374.59% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.582.4435.9240.164.281.984.201.893.231.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)