Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 223.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 374.59% to Rs 11.58 croreNet profit of Sam Industries rose 223.00% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 374.59% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.582.44 375 OPM %35.9240.16 -PBDT4.281.98 116 PBT4.201.89 122 NP3.231.00 223
