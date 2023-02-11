Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 36.10 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 1.16% to Rs 84.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.1031.92 13 OPM %-39.9233.77 -PBDT121.88114.24 7 PBT116.29108.78 7 NP84.9383.96 1
