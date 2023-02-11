Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 36.10 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 1.16% to Rs 84.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.36.1031.92-39.9233.77121.88114.24116.29108.7884.9383.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)