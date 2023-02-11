JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 9.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 36.10 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 1.16% to Rs 84.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.1031.92 13 OPM %-39.9233.77 -PBDT121.88114.24 7 PBT116.29108.78 7 NP84.9383.96 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU