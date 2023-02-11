Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.67 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter
GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 463.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.70 crore in the December 2022 quarter
IRB Infra gains as toll collections jumps 37% YoY in September 2022
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.20 croreNet Loss of Vas Infrastructure reported to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.200 0 OPM %-115.000 -PBDT-12.61-11.68 -8 PBT-12.67-11.75 -8 NP-12.67-11.75 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU