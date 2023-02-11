Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit rises 71.03% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 22.15 croreNet profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 71.03% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.1520.53 8 OPM %10.4312.08 -PBDT2.152.65 -19 PBT1.502.44 -39 NP1.831.07 71
