Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 9.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit rises 71.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 22.15 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 71.03% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.1520.53 8 OPM %10.4312.08 -PBDT2.152.65 -19 PBT1.502.44 -39 NP1.831.07 71

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:32 IST

