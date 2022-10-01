Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announces cessation of director

With effect from 01 October 2022Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announced the cessation of Vinod S. Shenoy (DIN: 07632981) from the office of Director of Company w.e.f 01 October 2022, on attaining the age of superannuation from the services of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation as Director on 30 September 2022.
