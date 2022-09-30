MCX extends support and managed services contract with 63 Moons

Multi Commodity Exchange has issued a Purchase Order to 63 Moons Technologies (63 Moons) for extending Support and Managed Services for its existing trading & clearing platform for a period of three months, beginning from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.

The parties will enter into a fresh arrangement as per agreed terms; however, the services envisaged under the existing Agreements with 63 Moons shall remain the same.

