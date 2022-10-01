Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Sildenafil for oral suspension

-
Used in treatment of high blood pressure in the lungsZydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Sildenafil for Oral Suspension USP 10 mg/ml USRLD: Revatio.
Sildenafil for oral suspension is used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension). It works by relaxing and widening the blood vessels in lungs which allows the blood to flow more easily. Decreasing high blood pressure in the lungs allows the heart and lungs to work better and improves ability to exercise. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India.
Sildenafil for Oral Suspension had annual sales of USD 65 million in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Aug 2022).
