FICCI Recommends Battery Swapping Model To Encourage Use Of Electric Vehicles

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) notes in a latest update that in an endeavor to encourage the use of Electric Vehicles (EV) especially in two and three-wheeler categories, it has recommended inclusion of Battery Swapping model of charging under the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme of Department of Heavy Industry.

In its recent letter the Department of Heavy Industry, Government of India, FICCI noted that Battery Swapping should be supported under FAME-II scheme to encourage use of these vehicles especially in the two and three-wheeler categories. FICCI has submitted a detailed position paper jointly with Feedback Consulting on Battery Swapping to the Government outlining various business models followed internationally.

The FAME-II policy was announced in March 2019. While the policy as such was much needed, there are some elements in the policy which could be altered for better results. There is a general positive direction in the policy towards demand subsidies and incentives for creating EV charging infrastructure. FICCI's Position Paper noted that in Battery Swapping, a fully charged lithium-ion battery replaces a depleted one at a swapping station in few minutes which reduces the time to charge electric vehicles. There are many benefits of this model for 2/3 wheelers.

