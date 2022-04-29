Core Industries Index Expands 10.4% In FY2022

The cumulative growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) during April-March 2021-22 was 10.4% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last Financial Year. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 157.3 in March 2022, which increased by 4.3 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of March 2021. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for December 2021 is revised to 4.1% from its provisional level 3.8%.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 0.1 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 3.4 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 7.6 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 15.3 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 3.7 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.9 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 8.8 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 4.9 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

