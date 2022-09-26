MapMyIndia inks MoU with UP Police to give traffic & safety alerts to commuters via swadeshi Mappls app

C.E. Info systems (MapMyIndia) announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh Police, Government of Uttar Pradesh to ease the traffic and improve safety in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The company said that the technology from MapmyIndia Mappls will be integrated with the government systems and processes on one side, and provided to consumers, commuters and citizens for free through the swadeshi Mappls maps & navigation app on the other side.

ADG Police, Traffic & Road Safety, Shrimati Anupam Kulshreshtha, said This is a historical partnership for better traffic delivery for citizens of Uttar Pradesh and we are proud to be perhaps the first state in the country to do this MoU with MapmyIndia. We have a lot of hard work to do now to take this initiative forward jointly. This will make traffic flow more smooth, regulated and flowing. Road safety too will be addressed.

MapmyIndia's Mappls app, a free 100% swadeshi app, that comes integrated with highly detailed and accurate digital maps and real-time navigation information, as well as now official planned road closures, advisories & real-time alertsfrom UP Traffic Police. Commuters can also give feedback and real-time alerts which the UP Police and MapmyIndia Mappls will validate and publish, so that there is additional consumer crowd-sourcing of information, which is professional moderated, so that there is even more collaboration for better traffic management, road safety and emergency services delivery.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said, I thank the senior leadership of UP Police for this wonderful initiative to benefit the 23+ crore population of Uttar Pradesh, and reposing their confidence in MapmyIndia. We are happy to be able to help commuters in UP travel hassle-free and safely, by giving them real-time traffic and safety alerts, in conjunction with UP Police. Ensuring better traffic and road safety is a collective responsibility of the government, industry and citizens. We hope all commuters will use the Mappls app, and benefit from its features which enable better and safer navigation.

He further added, Additionally, the Mappls app allows users to post feedback and alerts traffic,safety and other community issues on the map, to help other users and also inform the government of hyper-local issues, so that those issues at those locations can validated, communicated to relevant stakeholders, and be resolved. We hope citizens use the app, so that collectively the state of Uttar Pradesh, and our wonderful country India, continuously becomes better.

The company said that the Mappls App by MapmyIndia will be available free to the citizens. The app will assimilate all traffic advisories, notifications, safety alerts for public use, enable public to share/provide feedback on any traffic/safety related issues, facilitate seamless and smooth operability to designated officers of UP Police, who will closely update these notifications on the Mappls app on a day-to-today and continuous basis, so that commuters benefit.

C.E. Info Systems (MapMyIndia) is engaged in provides digital map data, GPS navigation and location-based services, software and customizing its products to customers (combined) through royalty, annuity, subscription.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.5% to Rs 24.19 crore on a 50% increase in net sales to Rs 65.01 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of C.E. Info Systems declined 2.29% to Rs 1310.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)