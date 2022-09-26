Damodar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avro India Ltd, Karnavati Finance Ltd, S.M. Gold Ltd and Softtech Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 September 2022.

Damodar Industries Ltd spiked 5.92% to Rs 53.65 at 26-Sep-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3037 shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd surged 5.40% to Rs 118.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19985 shares in the past one month.

Karnavati Finance Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 38.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28020 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd gained 4.98% to Rs 42.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Softtech Engineers Ltd spurt 4.97% to Rs 181.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 784 shares in the past one month.

