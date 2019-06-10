Market breadth turns negative

The market further pared gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 166.21 points or 0.42% at 39,782.11. The was up 49.10 points or 0.41% at 11,919.75.

Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in early trade. Benchmarks trimmed gains in morning trade as profit booking emerged at higher level.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On BSE, 969 shares rose and 1200 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

Broader market reversed early gains. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.1%. The BSE Small-Cap was down 0.22%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

Most metals shares were trading higher. (up 2.07%), (up 1.32%), (up 1.13%), (up 1.08%), (up 0.78%), (up 0.44%), Moil (up 0.07%), (up 0.03%), increased. While, Sail (down 0.62%), Coal (down 0.85%) and (down 1.52%), decreased.

Jammu & Kashmir plummeted 14.39%. The announced that its board has appointed as the cum managing of three months with effect from 10 June 2019. The has received an approval from the Reserve Bank of in this regard.

was down 10.86% to 5.50 after the company reported a net loss of 3558.51 crore in Q4 March 2019 over a net profit of 189.21 crore in Q4 March 2018. Total income fell by 27.30% to 1687.86 crore.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of on 7 June 2019 announced introduction of prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets with immediate effect. The regulator made these provisions applicable to non-banks and small

The early stress recognition guidelines specify that borrowers must be categorized into special mention accounts based on their delay in repayment. These categories are special mention account-0 (SMA-0) loans, where the repayment overdue is between 1-30 days, SMA-1 (31-60 days) and SMA-2 (61-90 days).

All lenders must put in place board-approved policies for resolution of stressed assets, including the timelines for resolution. Since default with any lender is a lagging indicator of financial stress faced by the borrower, it is expected that the lenders initiate the process of implementing a resolution plan (RP) even before a default.

