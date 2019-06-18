Market breadth turns negative

Key benchmark indices hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 136.84 points or 0.35% at 39,097.63. The was up 26.55 points or 0.23% at 11,698.70. IT stocks were trading higher.

Local stocks drifted higher in early trade tracking mostly positive Asian stocks with the Sensex regaining the psychological 39,000 level. Volatility struck bourses in morning trade as the key indices regained strength soon after trimming intraday gains.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.38%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.03%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive in mid-morning trade. On the BSE, 953 shares rose and 1032 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.35%), (up 1.89%), (up 1.52%) and (up 1.35%) were top gainers in Sensex Pack.

IT stocks were trading higher. (up 2.63%), (up 1.47%), (up 1.15%), (up 0.58%), (up 0.49%), (up 0.46%), (up 0.32%), (up 0.24%) and (up 0.07%), edged higher. Infotech (down 0.74%) and (down 0.38%) edged lower.

rose 2.46% after the company announced that it had received an order from (BRGL) worth Rs 151.88 crore for the supply of grade 3LPE coated line pipes. The order is to be executed within 7 months.

