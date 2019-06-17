Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.87%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.28%

JUST IN
Sensex drops below 39,000 as pivotals slide
Capital Market 

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.87% at 2860.5 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shed 5.95%, Tata Steel Ltd fell 5.72% and Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 5.36%.

The Nifty Metal index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 7.90% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has dropped 2.23% and Nifty Energy index is down 2.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.28% to close at 11672.15 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.25% to close at 38960.79 today.

