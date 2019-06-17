Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.87%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.28%

Metal index ended down 2.87% at 2860.5 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, shed 5.95%, Ltd fell 5.72% and Steel Authority of Ltd dropped 5.36%.

The Metal index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 7.90% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has dropped 2.23% and is down 2.03% on the day. In broad markets, the has dropped 1.28% to close at 11672.15 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.25% to close at 38960.79 today.

