Market breadth turns negative

Equity indices came off the day's high in mid-afternoon trade as profit booking emerged at higher level. The trading was volatile as weekly index options expire today.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 367.48 points or 0.92% at 40,246.63. The Nifty 50 index was up 100.95 points or 0.86% at 11,839.05.

The broader market was mixed. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.12% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.13%.

The market breadth turned negative. On the BSE, 1181 shares rose and 1432 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 902,425 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 105,526 deaths while 5,827,704 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 36,077,017 with 1,054,674 deaths.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank rose 1.27% to 23,257.45, rising for sixth consecutive trading session.

The index is up 8.62% in six days.

Bank of Baroda (up 3.37%), HDFC Bank (up 2.84%), Federal Bank (up 1.85%), Bandhan Bank (up 1.34%), ICICI Bank (up 0.98%), SBI (up 0.97%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.9%) and Axis Bank (up 0.68%) were top gainers in Bank Nifty.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GM Breweries shed 4.83% after the liquor maker's standalone net profit fell 43.52% to Rs 11.21 crore on 38.23% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 262.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 35.52% to Rs 14.99 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 23.25 crore in Q2 September 2019. The company's operations were closed from 23 March 2020 to 20 May 2020. The operations restarted partially from 20 May 2020. The counter sales outside Mumbai & MMR region were started from 5 May 2020 & the counter sales in Mumbai Thane & several other region were started from 5 August 2020. The bars and restaurants in Maharashtra were not permitted to operate till 30 September 2020.

Cadila Healthcare jumped 4.25% after the company announced the launch of India's first pressurized metered dose inhaler for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Forglyn pMDI is priced at Rs 495 per packandhas been developed in-house using Zydus' innovations in formulation technology.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.245 compared with its previous closing 73.335.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.016% compared with previous closing of 6.014% in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2020 settlement rose 0.11% to Rs 50,103.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2020 settlement rose 49 cents to $42.48 a barrel. The contract fell 1.55% to settle at $41.99 in the previous trading session.

