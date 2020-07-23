ICICI Bank Ltd gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 383.45, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% fall in NIFTY and a 20.65% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22882.6, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 192.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 395.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

