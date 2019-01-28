Market drops sharply as pivotals slide

Local stocks dropped sharply led by slide in ICICI Bank, and ITC. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, lost 368.84 points or 1.02% at 35,656.70, as per the provisional closing data. The lost 119 points or 1.1% at 10,661.55, as per the provisional closing data. The Sensex settled below 36,000 mark while the Nifty fell below 10,700 mark.

Volatility struck bourses in early trade as the key benchmark indices sink in the red after opening in the positive zone. Key indices extended fall in morning trade. Fresh selling in pivotals pulled the key benchmark indices lower in mid-morning trade. Stock staged a mild recovery in early afternoon trade after an intraday slide. Indices hovered in negative zone in afternoon trade. Key benchmark indices extended fall and hit fresh intraday low in mid-afternoon trade. Stocks cut losses in late trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap fell 1.84%. The BSE Small-Cap index dropped 1.99%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 603 shares rose and 1956 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight lost 1.34% to Rs 1,229.60

Index heavyweight lost 1.47% to Rs 1,948.60

Index heavyweight ITC dropped 1.65% to Rs 274.65

(L&T) gained 1.17%. On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 37.02% to Rs 2041.62 crore on 24.22% rise in net sales to Rs 35708.87 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 25 January 2019.

The company secured orders worth Rs 42233 crore at the group level during the quarter ended 31 December 2018. The current quarter witnessed delays in order awards due to deferment of select prospects in project businesses mainly in transportation infrastructure, and power business. International orders at Rs 11454 crore constituted 27% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book stood at Rs 284049 crore as at 31 December 2018, up by 5% over December 2017 position, registering a reasonable growth over a large base. International order book constituted 21% of the total order book vis-a-vis 25% recorded as of 31 December 2017, said.

IndusInd lost 3.1%. The announced during trading hours today, 28 January 2019, that that it has joined the first edition of the Fintech Accelerator Programme' backed by the Government of and (NPCI) as a With this, IndusInd aims to with the in its effort at making a global fintech hub in the coming years. The accelerator programme aims to attract developers, start-ups, and techno-preneurs who would build and showcase technological prototypes across areas like Financial Inclusion, Public Payment Infrastructure and The shortlisted participants have been selected by an eminent jury and will be mentored for 12 weeks by senior officials of to help them refine their business model. This partnership is in line with the Bank's effort at collaborating as well as nurturing to build state-of-the-art

Overseas, Asian and European fell as caution over looming trade talks between and displaced relief over the end of the partial shutdown.

China's industrial profit dropped for the second straight month in December. Profits of big Industrial fell 1.9% on year to 680.83 billion yuan ($100.94 billion) in December, said the on Monday. In November, industrial profits declined 1.8% from a year earlier.

US stocks gained ground on Friday in a broad-based rally as investors were heartened by news that would move to temporarily end the longest shutdown in history.

US and congressional leaders had reached a deal to reopen the for three weeks while talks continue over Trump's demands for money to build a wall along the US border with Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as delays at airports and widespread disruptions heightened the urgency to end the partial shutdown.

