Market drifts lower in early trade

Domestic stocks drifted lower in early trade as trading resumed after a long weekend. Domestic stock markets were shut on Friday, 19 April 2019, on account of

At 9:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 176.61 points or 0.45% at 38,963.67. The index was down 64.85 points or 0.55% at 11,687.95.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.6%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.44%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 453 shares rose and 781 shares fell. A total of 78 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher on Monday. were closed on The most-watched European markets were closed on and will also remain closed on

Back home, fell 2.11%. announced on Friday, 19 April 2019, that its proposed rights issue is scheduled to open on 3 May 2019 and will close on 17 May 2019.

(RIL) declined 1.58%. On a consolidated basis, net profit of (RIL) rose 9.79% to Rs 10362 crore on 18.60% rise in net sales to Rs 138659 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Thursday, 18 April 2019.

rose 0.39%. HDFC Bank's net profit rose 22.63% to Rs 5,885.12 crore on 22.13% rise in net sales to Rs 31,204.46 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 20 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)